Liberia: Join the Orca Swim Academy Vacation Swimming Program for a Memorable Experience

Monrovia — Liberia welcomes its first professional swim school, the Orca Swim Academy, which has already made a significant impact by teaching over 80 children and adults the fundamentals of swimming. Participants have successfully learned freestyle, water treading, breaststroke, and backstroke within a span of 16 to 48 hours, spread across several training days.

The Orca Swim Academy stands as a specialized professional swim training institution, dedicated to providing safe and comprehensive swim lessons for individuals of all ages. With a strong focus on safety, wellness, and growth, this young and ambitious educational support center aims to revolutionize the way swimming is perceived and practiced in Liberia. The academy boasts a dynamic team of experienced professionals, both local and international, who are committed to delivering exceptional swim training.

The Orca Swim Academy offers a diverse range of programs tailored to different needs. These include school-based extracurricular swim training for educational institutions, accelerated individual and cohort swim training for beginners and professionals, as well as professional and competitive swim training for athletes at all levels.

The academy's primary goal is to break the barriers associated with swimming and promote a culture of well-being and an active lifestyle. By providing safe and professional swim training to adults and children alike, the Orca Swim Academy aims to transform swimming into a widely accessible and enjoyable activity.

Did you know that swimming offers a multitude of benefits? It is an excellent option for individuals with asthma, improves mood, tones muscles, builds strength, and is especially beneficial for children. Additionally, swimming helps manage stress, enhances coordination, balance, and posture, and boosts endurance, muscle strength, and cardiovascular fitness.

Embark on an exciting swimming journey with the Orca Swim Academy and experience the joy of swimming while gaining valuable skills that will last a lifetime.