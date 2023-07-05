Liberia: Former Chief Justice Scott Denied Bail Again

Monrovia — Former Chief Justice of Liberia, Cllr. Gloria Musu Scott, was denied temporary release from the Monrovia Central Prison by Criminal Court "A" Judge Roosevelt Z. Willie, prompting a strong reaction from Scott as she denounced the decision as a travesty of justice.

In a packed courtroom on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, Scott took the unusual step of pleading her own case, arguing that the court should grant her bail. She emphasized that she and her family have always cooperated with the police and have never posed a flight risk. Scott maintained her innocence and expressed her commitment to the pursuit of justice.

Scott pointed out that the right to bail is a judicially applicable right, based on the restraint of defendants' liberty. Merely being indicted, she argued, should not automatically restrict her freedom. She lamented the treatment she and her family had received, accusing the state of persecuting her instead of searching for the real culprits.

The defense team, led by Cllr. Amara Sheriff, criticized the proceedings as a "travesty of justice," alleging that the state had withheld crucial evidence that would enable them to adequately represent and defend their clients. Sheriff questioned why the defense was not given access to the same evidence presented to the grand jury and argued that the denial of bail was unjust, considering Scott's reputation and her previous positions in government.

State prosecutors countered the motion for bail, arguing that the gravity of the charges leveled against Scott and her co-defendants should disqualify them from being granted bail. They cited Article 21 (d) and (I) of the 1986 Constitution, which states that those charged with grave or capital offenses are not entitled to bail. The prosecutors highlighted previous Supreme Court rulings that have denied bail in cases involving murder, treason, terrorism, armed robbery, and rape.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The prosecutors further dismissed the defense's suggestion that Scott should receive special treatment because of her past role as Chief Justice. They cited an instance during her tenure when she denied bail to a government official accused of murder. The prosecutors emphasized that the case was not about a person's status, but about seeking justice for the victim, Charloe Musu.

After considering the arguments presented by both sides, Judge Roosevelt Z. Willie ruled that individuals charged with grave or capital offenses are not entitled to bail. He rejected the defense's contention that Scott's previous roles should influence the decision. The court ordered that Scott remain in jail until the case is resolved, emphasizing the importance of upholding the law and ensuring justice.

The decision to deny bail to Former Chief Justice Scott has sparked outrage among supporters who perceive it as an infringement on her constitutional rights. The case has brought attention to the functioning of Liberia's justice system and raised concerns about potential political motivations behind the charges against Scott. As the case proceeds, the prosecution will be tasked with proving the guilt of the defendants beyond a reasonable doubt.