Nigeria: Armed Robbers Attack Palace of Emir of Minna

Two palace guards sustained gunshot injuries during the incident.

Gunmen suspected to be robbers attacked the palace of the emir of Minna, in Niger State, on Tuesday evening.

The secretary of the emirate council of the town, Garba Kuta, said the robbers stole an undisclosed amount of money meant for members of the council from the cashier of the council, Ibrahim Sani.

Mr Kuta told PREMIUM TIMES that he was with the emir when they heard gunshots outside the palace.

"We thought it was children that were playing. Even the emir did not think the shots were fired by armed robbers until I went out and heard shouting," he said.

He said the robbers gained access through the first and second gates of the palace but could not enter the main palace.According to Mr Kuta, two palace guards were shot - one in the leg and the other on the chest. He said they are being treated at a nearby hospital.

Mr Kuta said the police have visited the palace and promised to investigate the incident.

However, the state police command has yet to release a statement about the robbery as of the time of filing this report late on Tuesday.

Governor condemns attack

Meanwhile, the Niger State governor, Mohammed Bago, has condemned the robbery attack.

In a statement by his chief press secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, the governor described the incident as unfortunate and the height of disregard for traditional institutions.

He said his administration will not allow criminals inflict pains and sorrow on innocent residents of the state.

"This is highly unfortunate to have this kind of situation not just in the state capital but at the the emir's palace.

"My administration will not condone this act. I charge the security agencies to investigate and fish out the criminals with a view to prosecuting them," he said.