Nigeria: Armed Robbers Attack Palace of Emir of Minna

5 July 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Maimuna Raji Egigogo

Two palace guards sustained gunshot injuries during the incident.

Gunmen suspected to be robbers attacked the palace of the emir of Minna, in Niger State, on Tuesday evening.

The secretary of the emirate council of the town, Garba Kuta, said the robbers stole an undisclosed amount of money meant for members of the council from the cashier of the council, Ibrahim Sani.

Mr Kuta told PREMIUM TIMES that he was with the emir when they heard gunshots outside the palace.

"We thought it was children that were playing. Even the emir did not think the shots were fired by armed robbers until I went out and heard shouting," he said.

He said the robbers gained access through the first and second gates of the palace but could not enter the main palace.According to Mr Kuta, two palace guards were shot - one in the leg and the other on the chest. He said they are being treated at a nearby hospital.

Mr Kuta said the police have visited the palace and promised to investigate the incident.

However, the state police command has yet to release a statement about the robbery as of the time of filing this report late on Tuesday.

Governor condemns attack

Meanwhile, the Niger State governor, Mohammed Bago, has condemned the robbery attack.

In a statement by his chief press secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, the governor described the incident as unfortunate and the height of disregard for traditional institutions.

He said his administration will not allow criminals inflict pains and sorrow on innocent residents of the state.

"This is highly unfortunate to have this kind of situation not just in the state capital but at the the emir's palace.

"My administration will not condone this act. I charge the security agencies to investigate and fish out the criminals with a view to prosecuting them," he said.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.