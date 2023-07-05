Liberia: Methodist School Defies MoE

Margibi — The George V. Gibson Memorial United Methodist High School in Kakata, Margibi County has defied the Ministry of Education on payment of a L$250,000 fine imposed on it for breaching the policy of the ministry.

The school was mandated to pay the fine of L$250,000 into government's account at the LRA and immediately report the official receipt to the office of the Margibi County Education Office within 72 working hours beginning Tuesday, June 27-Friday June 30, 2023, or its operational license be revoked.

The school refused to pay the fine and rather demanded that the MOE investigate all the claims instead of just imposing a fine.

The ministry fined the school on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, for violating the "Teachers Code of Conduct" and breaching the 2022/2023 Academic Calendar in its own interest.

According to a communication dated June 27, 2023, written to the Principal of the George V. Gibson United Methodist High School, Abraham O. Karr; a copy of which can be obtained through the Margibi County Education Officer Stephen Toe's office, the school was fined for concluding the academic activities before the stipulated time by the ministry.

The MOE in the communication further explained that the school has issued the list of 12th graders for clearance (preliminarily) during the time of the academic calendar when the students were supposed to be in active classes. The letter further accuses the school of placing students in summer school or enrichment list programs, a move that indicates that the school has completed the academic year. The ministry also accused the school of charging exorbitant fees for students.

The Methodist School's action according to the MOE undermines government's efforts to provide quality education for Liberian students, most of whom are financially challenged.

Therefore, the ministry holds the school liable for breach of the 2022/2023 academic calendar and for the violation of the teacher's code of conduct.

The Ministry noted that it found out all of the above following its monitoring program at the school.

The MOE also indicated that the Methodist School took all of the following actions in its personal interest.

In line with the ministry's academic calendar for 2022/2023, final closing activities should begin July 10-28, 2023, in three categories.

Category one, promotion activities from grades 1-9 is July 17-21, category two, promotion activities for grades 10-11 is July 24-28, 2023, while in category three, 12 graders' promotions are pending based on WASSCE results.https://thenewdawnliberia.com/moe-threatens-to-revoke-methodist-schools-permit/