Liberia: WAEC Releases Results for 3rd, 6th and 9 Graders

-with 97% pass rate

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) Liberia has released provisional results of the 2023 National examinations of the (LJHSCE, LPSCE & LNAT).

Releasing the results on Tuesday, July 4, the acting head of Test Administration Isaac N. Toe said the Council conducted two types of examinations for Liberian Candidates-National and International for the 2023 exams.

He said the National Examinations were developed and administered to candidates in Liberia who were in the 3rd, 6th, and 9th grades.

"The Liberia Primary School Certificate Examination (LPSCE) and the Liberia Junior High School Certificate Examination (LJHSCE) have been conducted in Liberia over the years.

The maiden edition of the Liberia National Assessment Test (LNAT) was conducted in 2021. This year is the third year for the conduct of the Liberia National Assessment Test".

Mr. Toe further explained that the Liberia National Assessment Test (LNAT) for grade 3 was administered on the school campuses of all the schools that entered for the examination in the fifteen counties on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, and candidates were assessed in two subjects: Numeracy (Mathematics) and Literacy (Language Arts).

For a candidate to be successful on this exam, he or she must pass in both subjects with at least an E8.

He said the results show that the overall performance of the candidates on the Liberia National Assessment Test was good and that the females performed slightly better than their male counterparts with students passing the test.

For the Liberia Primary school Certificate Examination (LPSCE) administered at 367 centers in the fifteen counties on April 24 and 25, four subjects were involved-Mathematics, General science, Language Arts and Social Studies, while the Junior High examination (LJHSCE) was administered at 361 centers in the fifteen counties on April 27 and 28.

He further explained that for a candidate to be successful on this exam, he or she must pass in at least three subjects with minimum of an E8.

He said for this year's examinations 97% of students passed the test and the results are encouraging and better than previous years results.

Meanwhile Toe at the same time informed journalists that the senior high school results will be released in August of this year because they cannot release their results ahead of countries.