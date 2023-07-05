Liberia: Grand Bassa District#1 Endorses Gongloe, Draper

Grand Bassa County's Electoral District #1 has endorsed the presidential and representative bids of both Cllr. Tiawan Saye Gongloe and Michael Blojay Draper in the upcoming October presidential and legislative polls, respectively.

The ceremony was held in German Camp or Camp Mechlin in Compound One, Grand Bassa where residents of the town and surrounding villages did the endorsement on Sunday, July 02.

The Liberia People's Party candidate Michael Blojay Draper is among eight other aspirants from various political parties and Independent aspirants, who vying for the district seat that is presently occupied by Representative Hans Bachure of Liberty Party (LP).

In a related development, LPP's standard bearer Tiawan Saye Gongloe is expected to unveil his running mate, Emmanuel Urey Yarkpawolo this Saturday, June 8 in Gbarnga, Bong County.

Mr. Urey is a resident of Electoral District 4, Bong County, and president of the Salvation Army Polytechnic in Monrovia.

His nomination is expected to ease pressure or speculation on Gongloe and his LPP following months of search and consultations with partisans and supporters in and outside of the country.

LPP's sources told this paper that the process was vigorous, having listed several prominent figures in the country but amongst them, Yarkpawolo emerged the chosen one after being defeated by Moima Briggs Mensah, Representative of District 4, Bong County during the October 2017 polls.

That constituency covers nine communities of Zota District, including Gbansue Sulonmah, Shamkpallai, Belefana, Jarkai, Nyansue, Gbansue, Pelelei, Farvey and Yowee besides three communities of Sanoyea District: Gou, Laryea and Gbonota.

