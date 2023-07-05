Ghana: NCCE Marks 2023 Citizenship Week With Amasaman Municipal Assembly Basic Schools

The Ga West Municipal Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Mrs Edith Akpene Awudor, has stressed the need to re-inforce civic values in children in the country.

According to her, such initiative would help re-orient children's attitude toward playing positive roles in democratic governance.

She gave the advice during a sensitisation programme to commemorate the 2023 Citizenship Week celebration with students at the Amasaman Municipal Assembly Basic School in Accra on Wednesday.

It was on the theme "30 years of consolidating constitutional democracy and building national cohesion: The role of the Ghanaian Child."

Mrs Awudor said the week celebration was to create and sustain the awareness of principle and objectives of the 1992 constitution.

She said the goal of the annual Citizenship week was to remind pupils of their responsibilities as agents of change and future leaders to help build a peaceful country.

The Director said the children were future leaders and change agents in peace building hence the need for the NCCE to catch them young.

She said the ability of Ghana to sustain its democratic gains depends on a disciplined citizenry exhibiting values of good governance.

Mrs Awudor encouraged the students to study hard to become responsible adults in the country.

She called on Ghanaians to foster national unity and live in harmony, respect rights of others, promote the name of Ghana, respect the symbols of the nation and promote among the people of Ghana the culture of political tolerance.

The Assemblyman for Amasaman Electoral Area, Mr Love Alister, urged the students to abide by the rules and regulations of the school and shun bad companies.

"As students be agents of change in your schools, communities and avoid bad company and promote unity at all levels," She added.

The Assemblyman called on stakeholders to collaborate with the NCCE to sensitise the public especially children on their civic rights and responsibilities in the country.