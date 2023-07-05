Ghana: NPP Vets Six Presidential Aspirants... 3 More to Be Vetted Today

A total of six presidential hopefuls vying for the flag bearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), have been vetted by the nine-member vetting committee chaired by Professor Aaron Mike Ocquaye, as of yesterday at the party's headquarters in Accra.

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; former Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr Alan Kyerematen and energy expert, Mr Kwadwo Opoku, were the aspirants who met the committee on their first sitting on Monday.

Three other aspirants who went through the vetting process on the second day, were Mr Boakye Agyarko, former Energy Minister; Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, a Member of Parliament for Assin Central, and Mr Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, a former General Secretary of the NPP were also present yesterday at the party's campaign office.

Unlike the filing of nominations where supporters of the aspirants were allowed to follow their candidates into the premises, this time around, only the aspirants were granted permission into the compound.

In fact, journalists who were allowed into the premises to provide coverage for the whole elections process, were even denied access to grant interviews with the aspirants.

With few security personnel within the premises to ensure law and order, the place was calm, with some supporters of the aspirants who normally thronged the vicinity to cheer their favourites.

Some traders had also taken advantage of the process to cash out, as they were spotted selling party paraphernalia along the street for supporters and friends of the aspirants who cheer them on their arrival.

In a brief interview with the media, Mr Kwabena Agyei Agyepong said this was his third time going through a vetting within party, and said, the vetting process was "pretty normal" for him.

"Everything was smooth and whatever happened there is not meant for public consumption. That is why the meeting was held without the media. I am very confident of sailing through," he said.

Three other aspirants will today meet the Committee; they are former Minister of State, Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku, former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto and former Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Mr Joe Ghartey.

Mr Francis Addai-Nimoh, former Member of Parliament (MP) for Mampong is scheduled to meet the committee on July 6.

Other members of the Vetting Committee are Kwasi Amoako Atta, Stephen Abankwa Sekyere, Osei Bonsu Amoah, Lord Oblitey Commey, Frank Davies, Hackman Owusu-Agyeman, and Adelaide Ahwireng.

The rest are; Osei Bonsu Amoah, the Member of Parliament for Akuapem North Constituency, with Evans Nimako, Director for Research and Elections of the party appointed secretary for the committee.