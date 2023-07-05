Ghana: Media Accreditation for FA

5 July 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has opened accreditation process for its 29th Ordinary Congress on Monday, July 10 at the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

It has consequently asked media organisations interested in covering the Congress to officially apply for accreditation by sending a request to (media@ghanafa.org) with names of designated journalists.

A statement issued by the FA indicated that radio, print and online platforms would be given single slots with television stations receiving three.

The accreditation process would close at 6:00pm today.

