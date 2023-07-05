Ghana: GFA Launches Women's Football Strategy 2023-26

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has rolled out its women's football strategy aiming at introducing practical programmes and initiatives to develop women's football in the next three years.

The Strategy, which is in consultation with FIFA, women's football clubs, Coaches, Match Commissioners, Referees, Players and all other components of the women's game, was launched in Accra yesterday.

Dubbed the GFA Women's Football Strategy 2023-26, the document hinges on six pillars namely grassroots, talent identification, marketing and sponsorship, national teams, league development and education.

The strategy, according to its proponents, will further seek to promote the game, strengthen women's leadership at the FA, create a strong and attractive women's football brand for Ghana and attract new sponsors and partners.

The special guest of honour was the Chief of Staff, Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, who launched the strategy, described the strategy as an exciting journey to propel local women's football to compete favourably with the best in the world.

In a speech read on her behalf by the National Sports Authority (NSA) Chairman, Prof. Peter Twumasi, said any investment in women's football was one to empower the girls and serve as a catalyst to challenge stereotypes and redefine societal norms.

That, she said, presents an avenue for women to showcase their football skills, passion, and determination, and inspire future generations to follow in their footsteps.

"The strategy must address the barriers that have hindered the growth and development of women in sports and provide equitable opportunities at all levels, as it will send an aspirational message to our young girls that their dreams matter."

Mr Kurt Okraku, the FA President, said the FA's commitment towards women's football was unchallenged and was resolute in creating a good playing field for all female footballers.

He said the strategy would thrive when all concerned support the agenda and make its implementation a responsibility.

He said the Executive Committee had come up with a proposal to increase its slot for women to two, with one reserved for the vice president of the association.

Mr Okraku urged coaches, officials and football administrators to nurture and empower female footballers, by prioritising their needs and ensuring assess to quality coaching, mentorship and resource allocation.