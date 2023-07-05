Ghana: GFA Launches Women's Football Strategy 2023-26

5 July 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raymond Ackumey

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has rolled out its women's football strategy aiming at introducing practical programmes and initiatives to develop women's football in the next three years.

The Strategy, which is in consultation with FIFA, women's football clubs, Coaches, Match Commissioners, Referees, Players and all other components of the women's game, was launched in Accra yesterday.

Dubbed the GFA Women's Football Strategy 2023-26, the document hinges on six pillars namely grassroots, talent identification, marketing and sponsorship, national teams, league development and education.

The strategy, according to its proponents, will further seek to promote the game, strengthen women's leadership at the FA, create a strong and attractive women's football brand for Ghana and attract new sponsors and partners.

The special guest of honour was the Chief of Staff, Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, who launched the strategy, described the strategy as an exciting journey to propel local women's football to compete favourably with the best in the world.

In a speech read on her behalf by the National Sports Authority (NSA) Chairman, Prof. Peter Twumasi, said any investment in women's football was one to empower the girls and serve as a catalyst to challenge stereotypes and redefine societal norms.

That, she said, presents an avenue for women to showcase their football skills, passion, and determination, and inspire future generations to follow in their footsteps.

"The strategy must address the barriers that have hindered the growth and development of women in sports and provide equitable opportunities at all levels, as it will send an aspirational message to our young girls that their dreams matter."

Mr Kurt Okraku, the FA President, said the FA's commitment towards women's football was unchallenged and was resolute in creating a good playing field for all female footballers.

He said the strategy would thrive when all concerned support the agenda and make its implementation a responsibility.

He said the Executive Committee had come up with a proposal to increase its slot for women to two, with one reserved for the vice president of the association.

Mr Okraku urged coaches, officials and football administrators to nurture and empower female footballers, by prioritising their needs and ensuring assess to quality coaching, mentorship and resource allocation.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.