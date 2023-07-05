Ghana: B'faso Refs for Ghana, Guinea Olympic Qualifier

5 July 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Nikiema Jacqueline from Burkina Faso has been appointed for the Olympic Game qualifier between Guinea and Ghana.

She will be assisted by compatriots Kouma Ami - (Assistant I) and Pare Lamouni Latiifah Laura - (Assistant II) with Ilboudo Awa Alphonsine Ornella as fourth official.

According to an FA statement, DIA Fadoum from Senegal has also been named as the Referee Assessor,u while Kane Oumou from Mauritania works as the Match Commissioner.

The game is scheduled to take place on at the Friday, July 14, 2023 at Stade General Lansana Conte in Nongo, Conakry at 4pm

