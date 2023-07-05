Nigeria: Police Urge Man Sharing Widow's Nude Photos to Submit Self

Amarah Kennedy has been accused of posting his former lovers' nude photos on social media.

The police have advised a Lagos businessman, Amarah Kennedy, to submit himself for questioning over his alleged posting of a widow's nude photos on social media.

The police spokesperson in Lagos, Benjamin Hundeyin, made this known on his verified Twitter handle on Wednesday.

He said that the State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, on Tuesday, met with a victim of Mr Kennedy's alleged act in his office.

"The CP, while assuring the survivor of justice, has directed the Police Medical Services, Lagos State Command to provide her with adequate psychosocial support.

"The suspect is advised to submit himself to prove his innocence, and failure to do so will result in deploying all law enforcement machinery available to secure his apprehension and prosecution accordingly," he said.

Mr Hundeyin said that an officer, Raphael Edeifo, accused of demanding money to take up the case at Pen Cinema, has been handed over to the Provost for investigation and orderly room trial if found guilty.

According to him, Mr Owohunwa has assured that all necessary steps would be taken to ensure that the long arm of the law catches up with Mr Kennedy.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the suspect allegedly blackmailed the victim with her nude photos.

According to a series of reports by The Punch newspapers on the case, the victim, a widow, who met Kennedy on Facebook, had sexual intercourse with him in a hotel where he allegedly took her nude pictures without her knowledge.

The suspect demanded N140,000 from her as a condition not to post her pictures, but after collecting the N140,000, he didn't fulfil his promise.

Mr Kennedy, after posting over 50 nude pictures, kept demanding more money and threatening to post more if she refused to comply.

It was learnt that when the case was reported at Pen Cinema Police Station, the officer demanded N50,000 from the victim.

NAN