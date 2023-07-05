Gambia: Gina Becomes 1st Gambian Athlete to Qualify for Three Olympic Games

Gambia's and African best track queen, Gina Bass, becomes the first Gambian track and field athlete to qualify for three Olympic Games in a row.

She first made it to the 2018 Games in Moscow, before Tokyo Games in 2022 and now she will also be in the 2024 Games in Paris, France.

The 28-year-old athlete booked her place into the Paris Olympic Games after running with a timing of 11:05 second at the World Athletics Continental challenge held in Switzerland on Sunday.

The result of her timing also qualifies her for the upcoming World Athletics Championship in Budapest, Hungary next month.

Meanwhile, the Tubakuta-born athlete is the first-ever Gambian qualifier for the final at the World Athletics Championships. She currently holds national records in the 100 and 200 metres.

She qualified to represent The Gambia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in the women's 100 metre and 200 metre events. In the 100 metres race, she set a new national record of 11.12 seconds.