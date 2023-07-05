Gambia Made Significant Move in Latest FIFA Rankings

5 July 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

The Gambia has made significant progress in the latest FIFA World Rankings for the end of June.

The latest FIFA World Rankings, which was published on Thursday 29 June, has moved The Gambia to 29th position in the African continental rankings and 119th in the world rankings.

The release also shows The Gambia overtook Tanzania, Togo and Sierra Leone but is right behind Mozambique.

The significant move in the latest rankings is largely attributed to the country's recent triumphs over Mali and South Sudan in the Africa Cup of Nations 2023 qualifiers.

The Scorpions of The Gambia, only need to avoid defeat against Congo at home in September to qualify for the AFCON tournament in Ivory Coast after collecting nine points in Group F.

