Gambia: Update On Redeployment of Permanent Secretaries

5 July 2023
The Point (Banjul)

The Gambia Government wishes to update the current redeployment of Permanent Secretaries.

Effective immediately, Mr Buba Sanyang, Permanent Secretary (PS) at the Ministry of Lands, Regional Administration and Religious Affairs is now moved to the Office of The President. Mrs Saffie Sankareh is PS designate at the Lands Ministry.

Meanwhile, Mod Secka, PS, Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs now replaces Assan Jallow as PS Agriculture. Assan Jallow now redeploys to the Ministry of Tourism and Culture.

In a related development, Mr. Abdoulie Jallow now remains PS at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs.

