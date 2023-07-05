Gambia: 62 Intending Migrants Counseled, Released On Bail

5 July 2023
The Point (Banjul)

At least 62 out of 63 intending migrants who were intercepted by the Gambia Immigration Department (GID) have been released on bail, GID has confirmed contrary to previous media reports.

According to Immigration Spokesperson Mamading Drammeh, 62 of the 63 intercepted migrants were counselled and released on bail. He added that one man believed to be the masterminder of the whole arrangement was still in the custody of Immigration officials helping the investigators.

"We wish to further clarify that the group were arrested at Batokunku following an operation conceived and executed by the Gambia Immigration Department in contrast to an initial report by The Point that the matter was reported to the authorities by the principal suspect."

