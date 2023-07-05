Gambia: Musa Juwara Joins Danish Superliga Side Vejle

Gambian international Musa Juwara has joined newly promoted Danish Superliga side Vejle on a three-year deal.

He will be teammates with compatriot Hamza Barry from the upcoming season.

Speaking to GFF Media, the former Bologna forward said his move is triggered by his desire to regain his best form in order to return to the national team.

"First, I want to thank Bologna for giving me an opportunity. I'm very glad with my new adventure. This is the right decision for me to get more game time and move forward to a bigger club. Most importantly, I want to play and be back in the national team soon," Juwara added.

He said Vejle is a good place with a good manager to restart his dream.

"I'm happy to join. I'm sure the coming season will be my best as I want to help the team and myself," he assured.

Source: GFF