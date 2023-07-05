Gambia: 30 GAF Personnel Undergo UN Peacekeeping Operations Training

At least thirty personnel of the Gambia Armed Forces recently graduated after undergoing a two-week training on core competency in peacekeeping operations on United Nations Missions.

The training, conducted by instructors from the Aliou Blondin Beye Peacekeeping School from Bamako, Mali, was sponsored by the Federal Republic of Germany.

The ceremony, held at the Joint Officers' Mess in Kotu, also included presentation of certificates to both graduands and trainers in recognition of their commitment and achievements.

Participants were trained on essential knowledge and insight on United Nations Peace Operations, as well as on the role and responsibilities of the UN Security Council and on the mandate implementation, thus creating awareness on UN Peace Operations while preparing them for future deployment.

At the occasion, Col. Dembo Jarju, of The Gambia Armed Forces, who represented the Chief of Defence Staff, stated that the course, conducted by mobile instructors from the renowned peacekeeping instructors based in Bamako, signaled the strong cooperation and partnership between the Gambia Armed Forces and their Malian counterparts.

"I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the Peacekeeping school for their unwavering commitment to excellence in the training and their continued support in building the capacities of our military personnel," he said.

Colonel Jarju re-echoed that the course, centred on the United Nations, had equipped the country's military personnel with essential knowledge and skills required for successful participation in peacekeeping operations.

The training, he went on, was not just a personal accomplishment but a testament to the professionalism and capabilities of the Gambia Armed Forces.

For his part, Seyba Mohamed Diarra, Course Director from the Aliou Blondin Beye Peacekeeping School, said the training was conducted to support GAF within the framework of their preparedness in view of future deployments in both UN and AU missions.

He reiterated that the move would greatly help GAF personnel, especially those about to be deployed in peacekeeping missions with regard to capacity building and the efforts for an accurate readiness to deal with upcoming peacekeeping operations more efficiently.