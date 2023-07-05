Gambia: On Fishing Vessels' Fine!

opinion

Illegal fishing is a serious problem affecting most developing countries especially West Africa.

On a daily basis unscrupulous individuals are racking millions through in ill-gotten funds at the expense of states. This growing phenomenon can be tackled but through careful and well coordinated approach. This massive industry has not only directly threatened the livelihoods of millions of people across the world, but even States.

The continuing trend is seriously depriving coastal communities of their benefits and there is no end in sight to this growing act. Already, the illegal practise is even exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic, while the cost-of-living and the Russia and Ukraine conflicts, takes its toll.

It was reported in our yesterday edition that the Ministry of Fisheries has imposed administrative fines on nine fishing vessels arrested in April for infringement of the Fisheries Act. The move couldn't come at a better time than now when fishing trawlers continue to infiltrate our waters and get away with it.

However, the Fisheries Ministry was acting under its powers and following a consultative committee meeting to examine the nature of the offences committed by the vessels. The vast resources in our waters can feed the nation. However, that reality may be difficult to attain since our waters continue to be exploited by unscrupulous individuals.

The government and fisheries stakeholders should stand firm to protect our marine resources. The resources in our waters are enormous.

According to the UN, more than 90% of global fisheries stocks are being fully exploited, overexploited or depleted.

IUU fishing is a major driver of the marine ecosystem's destruction and accounts for one-fifth of the global fisheries' catches, worth up to $23.5bn (£20bn) annually, the third most lucrative natural resource crime after timber and mining.

Therefore, there is a need for government and key stakeholders to put in place stringent measures to safeguard our territorial waters. However, the government alone cannot do it, thus the need all to stay alert and combat this growing phenomenon.