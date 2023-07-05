Gambia: Registration for Gunjur Nawetan Qualifiers Opens

Registration for the 2023/2024 Gunjur 'nawetan' qualifiers has opened.

According to Gunjur Sports Committee (GSC), the registration fee for the Coastal Town rainy season biggest festivity qualifiers is pegged at D5, 000 per team.

Dabanani United FC will rub shoulders with Red Star FC in the 2023 Gunjur Super Cup final set for later this year at the Gunjur Upper Basic School Football Field.

The duo won the league and knockout trophies in the Coastal Town summer biggest football showpiece last season.

Dabanani United won the league trophy following their 4-3 post-match penalty shootouts win over Power Dynamos Football Academy after regulation time ended goalless in a well-contested final played at the Gunjur Upper Basic School Football Field.

Red Star FC lifted the knockout trophy after beating Mighty Ajax FC 4-3 in a tightly contested final played at the same venue.