President Adama Barow has reacted to the decision made by President Macky Sall of Senegal not to run for a third term in office as president, saying it is a "courageous move."

"I commend President Macky Sall for his decision not to run for office for a third term. It is a courageous move and will strengthen democracy in Senegal, the sub-region and Africa at large," Barrow stated.

