South Africa: Calls to Rein in VIP Convoys Mount As Charges Filed Against Mashatile's Protection Unit

The authorities appear to be taking action against members of Deputy President Paul Mashatile's security unit who were shown on film viciously assaulting three military trainees on the N1. Many questions remain unanswered, but one victim described events leading up to the assault.

It's been more than two days since the video that appears to show members of Deputy President Paul Mashatile's security unit punching and kicking Joburg motorists and passengers on the N1 highway was widely circulated. While speculation is rife, facts are sparse.

However, one victim's account has been revealed by the South African National Defence Union (Sandu).

Sandu national secretary Pikkie Greeff confirmed that the three men filmed being assaulted are SANDF members and one is a member of the union.

Greeff said he had been in touch with one of the victims, who had shared what had transpired leading to the assault:

"The victims were en route to Pretoria from Johannesburg when a black SUV appeared next to their vehicle while one of the occupants in the SUV was pointing a firearm at the victims' vehicle.

"The victims' vehicle was subsequently boxed in by more SUVs and forced to the left side of the N1 highway. The occupants of the SUVs exited their vehicles, surrounding the victims' vehicle and attempted to smash the windscreen of the victims' vehicle.

"Upon not being successful in that attempt, the assailants proceeded to smash the back window of the victims' vehicle and assault...