South Africa: Mashatile's VIP Protection Unit Suspended

All eight police officers that were involved in the N1 assault case have been suspended in terms of SAPS disciplinary regulations as of Monday, 10 July. National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe confirmed the suspensions on Monday evening.

Mathe said the SAPS wishes not to discuss the matter further.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile confirmed last week that the VIP cops caught on camera last Monday brutally assaulting unarmed motorists were assigned to him.

National Police Commissioner Lt General Fannie Masemola stated last week that "the behaviour we all saw is unacceptable.

"What happened before that, I can't tell you. We are investigating that. But all we are saying is that the behaviour we are seeing is unacceptable."

Ian Cameron, director of community safety at Action Society, said that the fact that these officers have not been arrested yet is an atrocity. "These VIP cops are receiving VIP treatment. They are criminals. They should be arrested and prosecuted for attempted murder, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, intimidation, pointing a firearm, and damage to property," he said.

The officers were captured on video assaulting men who were later established to be members of the South African National Defence Force.

Last week, Robbie Raburabu, spokesperson for the Independent Police Investigative Directorate, said investigators had been in contact with the family members of the victims so that they could be assisted in laying charges. Engagements are underway to also get the victims' employers to assist with the investigations.

Several people, including political parties and civic organisations, have condemned the incident, calling for the arrest of the police members involved in the case.