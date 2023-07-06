South Africa: Workers to Take to the Streets to Demand Action - South African News Briefs - July 06, 2023

Workers to Take to the Streets to Demand Action

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and its affiliates will embark on strike action on Thursday (July 6, 2023) against the state of the economy, load shedding, poor governance, and the poor living standards of workers, reports eNCA. Cosatu says that these problems are suffocating the economy and plunging workers into debt and suffering. The union says that neither the government nor the private sector is addressing workers' hardships.

Tributes Pour In for Teen Found Dead on Pretoria School Grounds

Tributes have been pouring in following the discovery of the body of Mia Kühn, a Grade 10 pupil, on the Hoërskool Garsfontein grounds in Pretoria, reports IOL. Kühn's body was discovered by a school groundsman who then alerted the police. It's believed that her family had reported her missing just hours before the gruesome discovery. The circumstances surrounding her death are under investigation. The school board expressed shock and offered support, while the community shared condolences.

Above-Average Rainfall in South Africa Causes Floods, Deaths

South African towns have recorded significant rainfalls amid severe weather in June, reports News24. A town in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, received over 700% of its normal rainfall, causing damage and casualties. The Northern Cape and Western Cape provinces also experienced heavy rains and flooding. Experts attribute the increased rainfall to factors like climate change and low cut-off weather systems and El Niño events.

More South African news