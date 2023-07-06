Nigeria: Tinubu, Shetimma, APC Close Defence, Say Obi's Name Not in LP Membership Register Submitted to INEC

President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima and the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday, surprisingly closed their case in the petition filed by Mr Peter Obi and the Labour Party (LP) against their victory at the February 25 presidential election.

Just like the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Tinubu and shettima who are second and third respondents in the petition closed their case after calling just one witness.

While Tinubu and shettima at the close of pre-hearing session in May, indicated that they would be calling in 39 witnesses in defence of their victory, the APC on its part said they would be bringing in 25.

However, at the opening of their defence on Wednesday, both Tinubu and shettima, announced that they are closing their case shortly after their lone witness was discharged from the witness box.

However, when it was the turn of the APC to open its defence, its lead lawyer, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, informed the court that they would be relying on the evidences and exhibits of Tinubu and shettima in the defence of their case.

Accordingly, Fagbemi announced that they will be closing their case in the petition of Obi and the LP.

The witness, new Majority Leader of the Nigeria Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, in his evidence amongst others informed the court that Obi's name could not have been in the register of the Labour Party submitted to INEC for the conduct of the presidential election.

He also disclosed to the court that there was a shortfall of 10, 929 votes belonging to Tinubu and the APC in Kano States.

Details later.