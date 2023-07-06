Nigeria: Senate Asks Federal Govt to Fix Dams, Tackle Flooding

The senate has appealed to the executive arm of the government to fix dams nationwide to prevent the looming flooding in various parts of the country.

The lawmakers urged the Federal Ministry of Water Resources to revisit the proposed construction of Dasin Hausa Dam and any other Dam to take in water from Lagdo Dam in Cameroon.

Senate resolution was sequel to the adoption of a motion on "urgent need to intervene in the flooding issues in Sagamu, Ijebu areas of Ogun-East and Edu, Patigi areas of Kwara- North and other parts of the country" sponsored by Sen Gbenga Daniel (Ogun East) and Sen. Umar Suleiman (Kwara North) at plenary.

Daniel in his lead debate said that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), had forecasted that the level of rainfall in 2023 would surpass that of 2022.

According to him, the 2023 annual flood outlook prepared by Nigeria Hydrological Services showed that 178 local government areas in 32 states and the FCT fell within the highly probable flood risk areas.

He said Lagos, Ogun and Kwara states, in particular, would witness coastal flooding due to tidal lock of Ogun River by Lagos Lagoon from a natural rise in sea level, coupled with possible release of excessive water from the Oyan dam.

Daniel said several communities in Ogun and Kwara States, particularly Owa and ljebu-Ode, Eruwru in Sagamu and Ebute Kimobi in Ijebu East, all in Ogun- East with Edu and Patigi local government area in Kwara-North would experience the first flash floods due to heavy rainfall between July and November 2023.

In his contribution, Senator Isah Jibrin (Kogi East) decried the loss of lives and properties, occasioned by flood, adding that there was need to put in place long lasting measures to mitigate flood in Nigeria.

Jibrin called for construction of Dams and dredging to save the lives of Nigerians, just as he also advocated for the relocation of persons living in flood prone areas, especially in Kogi.

Senator Ireti Kingibe (FCT) said the issue of flooding is particularly urgent in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and suggested "we should look for a permanent solution ", adding that "development control and people concerned should be held responsible".