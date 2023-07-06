Nigeria: Mobile Phones, Perfumes, Men's Clothing, Shoes, Top Online Shopping in Nigeria - Report

A report by Jumia, one of the leading e-commerce platforms in Nigeria, has cited mobile phones, beauty and perfumes, men's clothing, home (furniture, bedding, etc.) and men's shoes as the most demanded categories by consumers in secondary cities and rural areas in Nigeria.

Titled: "E-Commerce in Rural Areas," the report highlights Jumia's remarkable achievement in penetrating underserved regions and bringing e-commerce opportunities to previously overlooked populations.

Jumia's online marketplace provides an extensive selection of affordable products, with consumers stating competitive pricing as the major reason for shopping online.

Analysing the report, the CEO of Jumia Nigeria, Massimiliano Spalazzi, said: "We see more demand by Nigerians on mobile phones, beauty and perfumes, including mens's clothing and shoes during online shopping on the Jumia platform. With an unwavering commitment to providing a comprehensive shopping solution, Jumia has successfully established a physical presence across the entire country, including remote areas, through its extensive network of 285 Pick-Up Stations (PUS) in hundreds of towns. By collaborating closely with select logistics partners, Jumia has streamlined its supply chain operations, ensuring seamless delivery of products to the underserved markets."

Spalazzi emphasised the company's commitment to driving economic growth and improving lives through the expansion of e-commerce to secondary cities and rural areas.

According to him, "Bridging the digital divide and empowering communities with access to a wide range of products and services through our online platform is a testament to our mission. We take immense pride in revolutionising shopping in the country, enabling Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to grow, and creating job opportunities for the youth."

The report further underscores the important role played by JForce, a network of over 43,000 independent sales consultants, in educating consumers about Jumia's offerings. Through localised and offline marketing channels, JForce introduces rural populations to the world of e-commerce, fostering growth and driving brand adoption.

Giving details of the 285 Pick-Up Stations spread across the country, Spalazzi said the stations were introduced to bring online shopping and pickup closer to the people, even with people in rural communities.

Also speaking on JForce team, he said they were selected from the community to educate people on how to shop online and how best to shop on products that appeal to them the most.

"Jumia has become a catalyst for thousands of young entrepreneurs in Nigeria, offering them the opportunity to become their own bosses through e-commerce. These entrepreneurs earn commissions through sales on the Jumia platform, contributing to their economic empowerment," Spalazzi further said.

Public Relation Lead at Jumia, Mr. Robert Awodu, who spoke about the return policy of Jumia, said customers could return bought items to the Pick-Up Stations that do not appeal to them, within seven days of purchase for product on the Jumia shelves and within 15 days for products from big brands that are on Jumia's platform.

As Jumia celebrates its 11th Anniversary, the report highlights the company's dedication to driving sustainable growth, empowering communities, and closing inequality gaps across the continent.