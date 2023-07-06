Nigerian Student Gets 40 Scholarship Offers in U.S.

6 July 2023
Leadership (Abuja)
By Henry Tyohemba

Science Park High School in Newark, New Jersey, United States, has honoured Achunike Okafor, a remarkable Nigerian student, for his outstanding performance.

Okafor received an International Baccalaureate diploma from the school, boasting an extraordinary grade-point average of 4.625.

According to the report, his GPA stands as the highest among the 2,649 graduates in the Class of 2023 in Newark and is the highest ever recorded in the city's public school district.

This achievement has garnered him over 40 scholarship offers from renowned universities, including Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Duke, Princeton, Penn State, Stanford, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, University of Southern California, and Rutgers.

Expressing his gratitude for the opportunities presented to him, Okafor stated, "I am grateful for the opportunities to attend such esteemed universities and to represent my family and community. I do not take lightly the privilege and responsibility to be among the few individuals selected for such honors."

The 18-year-old plans to pursue a neuroscience degree at Harvard University.

Science Park principal Darlene Gearhart described Okafor as an extraordinary individual, highlighting his humility, drive, and industriousness.

She stated, "There's absolutely nothing average about him. He's humble, driven, and industrious. He has always been a great kid. He is always eager to learn."

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.