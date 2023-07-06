Nigeria: Lagos Killer Cop to Face Trial

A police officer who allegedly shot an artisan in Lagos will face trial on Friday.

A police officer who allegedly shot Bakare Idris, an artisan in Lagos, has been dismissed and is scheduled to face trial.

"The recommendation for the dismissal of Inspector Kabiru Odeyemi was approved today," the police spokesperson in Lagos said on Wednesday via his Twitter handle.

Benjamin Hundeyin said that the dismissal will pave the way for his arraignment which will take place on 7 July.

Backstory

Mr Idris, who was shot on Sunday at the Oregun area of the state, has been buried.

The deceased's brother who spoke to SaharaReporters, said he was on his way home when the incident happened.

"On Sunday night, my brother was coming from a party around Oregun. On his way to Fela Shrine, where we stay, he heard a gunshot as he was about to enter the house," he narrated.

"He noted that it was Kabiru (police officer) at a bus stop pursuing people. When he got to some steps to enter his house, he heard another gunshot again. The second shot was a straight one.

"Idris never knew that the bullet had touched him. On getting to the front of the house, he fell down. When he stood up, he discovered that something was gushing out of his body, which was his own blood.

"He later discovered it was a bullet wound; we rushed him to a nearby clinic for first aid but the policeman came and threatened every one of us with a gun while he took Idris in his bus and went away.

"We went to the police station looking for our brother but Idris was not there. When the station DPO called him, he said he took Idris to one faraway emergency centre where Idris died.

"The DPO questioned him (to know) what he was doing at the scene since he was not on duty that night."

He further said that the accused officer usually comes around the area to "harass and torment people."