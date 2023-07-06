Nigeria: Flood Kills 10, Destroys Over 200 Houses in Katsina

6 July 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ogalah Ibrahim, Katsina

Ten persons have been killed and over 200 houses destroyed in Katsina State capital and Bindawa Local Government Area of the state, as heavy rain overran buildings and roads in the neighbourhood causing havoc.

According to residents of the affected areas in the Katsina metropolis, the heavy rain started at 4p.m., on Tuesday till late night of the same day.

Ungwan Sabuwa, along the Kofar Kaura axis, is said to be the worst hit by the downpour in the Katsina metropolis.

When Vanguard visited the neighbourhood, yesterday, residents were seen making efforts to evacuate their belongings from buildings submerged by the flood.

The Mai Ungwa of the area, Yunusa Rico, told Vanguard that 10 persons have been killed in the disaster, including an infant, whose corpse is yet to be found.

According to Rico, the disaster was as a result of poor drainages in the affected neighbourhood, as there was no exit channel for the water from Kofar Kwaya and Kofar Kaura axis.

Similarly, in Bindawa council, Vanguard gathered that no fewer than 200 houses were destroyed due to the downpour.

Meanwhile, Governor Dikko Radda in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Mohammed, said only two persons died in the flood.

Governor Radda condoled with the victims and their families, noting that efforts were already in top gear to address the situation and prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

