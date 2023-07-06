Rwanda: I Want to Write New History With Rayon Sports-Serumogo

Rayon Sports new signing Ally Serumogo has said that he is only looking forward to writing a new history with the club as he opens a new career chapter with the Blues.

Rwanda international completed his move to Rayon on a two-year deal, bringing his five-year spell with Kiyovu SC to an end.

"Rayon Sports is a big team which knows how to win the titles. It is Rwandans' favorite, that's why I chose [to play for] them," Serumogo said.

"They will play in the CAF Confederation Cup which will help me to move to the next level. I want to win the titles with the club which has big status in the country," he added

Serumogo joined Kiyovu Sport from Sunrise FC in 2018 and has gone on to play over 200 games for the club in all competitions.

He is expected to bring experience and stability in Rayon's defense as the club looks to win the league title they haven't won since the 2018/19 season. The team is also preparing to challenge African elite teams prior to their return to the CAF Confederation Cup next season.

"I am ready to give my all for the fans with my experience, I can help the club in one way or another. I believe they will help me to keep my level up and I am ready to help them to win the league which they won a long time ago."

Meanwhile, Rayon Sports continues to undergo a major rebuild with more new signings to be announced soon.

Ugandan goalie Simon Tamale became the Blues' first signing of the ongoing transfer window while defender Isaac Mitima signed extended his stay on a two-year contract which will keep him at the club until June 2025.