Tanzania: President Samia Makes Minor Cabinet Reshuffle, Forms New Docket

5 July 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has made changes in her Cabinet of Ministers, further forming new dockets.

President Samia has dissolved the Ministry of Finance and Planning, the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade and created three dockets; Office of the President Planning and Investment Ministry, Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

In the changes, she appointed the former Member of Parliament for Ubungo, Professor Kitila Mkumbo as the Minister of State in the President's Office Planning and Investment.

She also appointed the former Minister of Finance and Planning, Dr. Mwigulu Nchemba to be the new Minister of Finance. The appointment is in accordance with the National Planning Act of 2023 as well as the decision to relocate investment affairs to the President's offices.

The statement issued by the Directorate of Presidential Communications in Lilongwe today July 5, 2023 said the President has appointed the former Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Dr. Ashatu Kijaji to head the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

The President Samia further appointed the former Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance and Planning (Economic Management), Lawrence Nyasebwa Mafuru as the Executive Secretary of the new National Planning Commission.

The former Commissioner of the Department of Policy Analysis in the Ministry of Finance and Planning, Elijah Mwandumbya has been appointed Deputy Permanent Secretary Ministry of Finance (Economic Management).

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.