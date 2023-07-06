Tanzania: President Samia Makes Minor Cabinet Reshuffle, Forms New Docket

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has made changes in her Cabinet of Ministers, further forming new dockets.

President Samia has dissolved the Ministry of Finance and Planning, the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade and created three dockets; Office of the President Planning and Investment Ministry, Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

In the changes, she appointed the former Member of Parliament for Ubungo, Professor Kitila Mkumbo as the Minister of State in the President's Office Planning and Investment.

She also appointed the former Minister of Finance and Planning, Dr. Mwigulu Nchemba to be the new Minister of Finance. The appointment is in accordance with the National Planning Act of 2023 as well as the decision to relocate investment affairs to the President's offices.

The statement issued by the Directorate of Presidential Communications in Lilongwe today July 5, 2023 said the President has appointed the former Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Dr. Ashatu Kijaji to head the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

The President Samia further appointed the former Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance and Planning (Economic Management), Lawrence Nyasebwa Mafuru as the Executive Secretary of the new National Planning Commission.

The former Commissioner of the Department of Policy Analysis in the Ministry of Finance and Planning, Elijah Mwandumbya has been appointed Deputy Permanent Secretary Ministry of Finance (Economic Management).