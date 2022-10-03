Tanzania: President Samia Makes Minor Cabinet Reshuffle

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has made a minor cabinet reshuffle by transferring Minister for Defence and National Service, Dr Stergomena Tax to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation.

Dr Tax is taking over from Minister Liberata Mulamula.

A State House's press statement made available on Sunday night added that the Head of State also shifted Minister of State in President's office, Regional Administration and Local Government Mr innocent Bashungwa to Ministry of Defence and National Service, to cover the vacuum left by Dr Tax.

Former cabinet Minister Angelah Kairuki has been recalled to serve as the Minister in President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government.

Kairuki is taking over from Bashungwa who has been transferred to the Ministry of Defence and National Service.

Prior to the appointment, President Samia named Angelah Kairuki as MP.

The appointees will take the oaths of their respective offices on Monday.