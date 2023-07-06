Nigeria: Army Chief Lagbaja Lists Priorities, Says Soldiers Have Modern Equipment

"We have adequate equipment to ensure troops are ready to perform their task and tackle those challenges confronting Nigeria in 2023."

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Taoreed Lagbaja, a major general, says the Nigerian Army under his watch will stamp out oil theft and pipeline vandalism in the country's Niger-Delta region.

Mr Lagbaja gave this assurance during an interactive session with media executives on Wednesday in Ibadan as part of activities marking the 2023 Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL).

"The army will focus on the situation in the Niger-Delta region, just as it will not also lose focus on what is happening in other parts of the country in line with the mandate of the current government," he said.

Mr Lagbaja said this was necessary since most of the country's oil and gas infrastructure is in the south-south region, pointing out that 90 per cent of Nigeria's revenue is from the sector.

He expressed concern that pipeline vandalisation and oil theft in the Niger-Delta region has affected the country's revenue generation, stating that urgent steps must be taken to curb the situation.

"The president has said that the nation is bleeding from all these. The money is not just there to do what we used to do in the past.

"This has led to the removal of oil subsidy and the floated exchange rate, while other reforms have also been put in place.

"Riding on the 'Renewed Hope' agenda of the President, the Nigerian Army under my watch will stamp out oil theft and pipeline vandalism in the Niger-Delta," Mr Lagbaja said.

The COAS said he would also not lose focus on banditry in the North-west.

"I know that people desired to go back to their farms and live normally as law-abiding Nigerians.

"We will work to defeat banditry and kidnapping which are being operated freely in some communities.

"We will therefore entrench there in the North-west the stability we have achieved in the North-east region.

"We want a situation where people can wake up by 2 a.m. and be confident to engage in their legitimate business.

"In those days, truck owners/drivers transport fish from Baga to Onisha and leave Baga by 2 a.m. without any fear of insecurity.

"So, we want to return to that era where people live peacefully in Plateau and parts of Southern Kaduna and other places where we are currently experiencing security challenges," he said.

The COAS also said it was gratifying to note that the Nigerian Army was frequently called upon to address various security challenges confronting Nigeria.

"This is because the Army has been found to be reliable and meeting Nigerians' expectations.

"We are not complaining about the frequent calls, because we are the people's army."

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that activities of the 2023 Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) are going on alongside the 160th Anniversary of the Nigerian Army.

Boko Haram war

Mr Lagbaja also said the Nigerian Army is relying on modern equipment in its fight against insurgency, terrorism, banditry and other crimes.

"We no longer rely on 1970 or 1980 equipment to fight the battle of 2023.

"The Nigerian Army has procured various modern equipment and also has internally built ones.

"We have adequate equipment to ensure troops are ready to perform their task and tackle those challenges confronting Nigeria in 2023.

"We have asked Research and Development to build some of those equipment we used to import from abroad; if you go to our command in Kaduna, you will see what the mechanical engineers are doing.

"They are building vehicles; very soon we may be exporting some to neighbouring countries.

"We have design method activities such as training and further training.

"We partner with foreign agencies to further train our troops when they come out from initial training at the Defence Academy Training School and Nigerian Arny School in Zaria," he said.

Mr Lagbaja said that the immediate past Chief of Army Staff, Faruk Yahaya, had done a lot on infrastructure, medicals, training, among others.

"I will not go below those achievements; I will rather improve on the standard.

"I will work very hard to improve on the present standard of the Nigerian Army on training, education of the leadership cadre and welfare of families of both the living and the deceased."

Mr Lagbaja said that he would improve the well-being of the troops to enable them to provide security.

"We shall provide enabling environment for Nigerians in line with the core mandate of the Nigerian Army. We shall also extend cooperation to the host communities."

He said the security situation in Nigeria was gradually improving.

"The situation is not as it was in 2014 to 2017, but there are still some level of security challenges in some parts of the country.

"The Nigerian troops are battling with those security challenges. We have done a lot in checkmating those criminal elements."

He said that massive investment in the procurement of modern equipment by former President Muhammadu Buhari ensured the improved security situation currently witnessed in the country.

Mr Lagbaja said that the procurement of military hardware, general-purpose machines and other ammunition went a long way in stabilising the security situation in the North-east and other parts of the country.

He said that the Nigerian Army would not rest on its oars and would work hard to meet the expectations of Nigerians.

"Our goal is to return peace and stability to all nooks and crannies of the country," he declared.

(NAN)