Liberia: Senate Probes Disappearance of NTA Buses

The Liberian Senate is looking into a claim about the alleged disappearances of the National Transit Authority (NTA) buses from the main streets of Monrovia.

River Gee County Senator Jonathan Boye Charles Sogbie brought the matter to the attention of the Liberian Senate, saying the buses are meant for public transportation of citizens here.

Mr. Sogbie stressed that the NTA as an institution, is charged with the responsibility to provide affordable transport services for the citizens.

He suggested that it was based on this responsibility of the government's entity that the people and the government of India provided Liberia with 45 brand new buses to ease the high cost of transportation.

But the River Gee County Senator noted that it has been said that those buses have disappeared from the main streets of the nation's capital without an update from the NTA about the whereabouts of the vehicles.

Senator Sogbie noted that the unavailability of the buses is causing inconveniences for students, struggling mothers, and fathers.

He said it is forcing them to wait and fight under the rain and sun to find a tricycle, motorbike, or taxicab to get to their various destinations.

He, therefore, called on the leadership of the Liberian Senate to probe the matter as it was his major concern to help address the transportation burden of the people.

Also speaking, Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon said Mr. Sogbie's concern is grave and should be referred to the Senate Committee on Transport to report back to the plenary for appropriate action.

Sen. Dillon claimed that those in authority at the National Transit Authority are very cold with poor managerial skills to properly ensure the effective operations of that public entity.

Meanwhile, the matter has been forwarded to the Senate Committee on Transport to report back to plenary next week Thursday.