Liberia: House Wants Public Works Investigated

5 July 2023
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Bridgett Milton

-Over delay of Nickley Town Road

The House of Representatives has mandated its committee on Public Works to investigate prolonged delay in pavement of Nickley Town-to-Rehab community Road along the Japan Freeway.

The House's decision followed a communication from Montserrado County District Two Representative Jimmy Smith.

According to Rep. Smith, on January 9, 2020, President George Weah broke ground for the construction of the Nickley Town-to-Rehab Community Road and made a five-month completion guarantee to residents of the area, but up till now, it is not completed.

He said construction of the road did not begin until August 9, 2020, when the contracting company started the project before abruptly discontinuing it.

Smith added that the prolonged delay has sparked speculations among the populace over completion of the corridor.

"We are grateful and happy that this road is included in the 2023 National Budget. This communication is based on concerns and inquiries from community leadership that though the road is included in the current budget, they are apprehensive about the completion of the road given that the budget is approaching its third quarter of implementation with no indication of progress on the road", the lawmaker added.

Meanwhile, the committee is expected to probe the matter and report within one week.

