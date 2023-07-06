Liberia: CDC Concludes Primaries in Grand Gedeh County

As part of preparatory activities leading to the October 10 legislative and presidential elections, the Grand Gedeh County Chapter of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) on June 30, 2023, had a county-wide primary to select its representative candidates for the 3 electoral districts and a senatorial candidate for the lone senatorial seat.

Following the conduct of the heavily contested process, Erol Madison Gwion, Willie M. Dweh and Harrison Saydee were elected by their respective constituencies as CDC candidates for electoral districts 1, 2 and 3, respectively. Incumbent Senator, Marshall A. Dennis, who is also vying for another 9-year term was elected as the senatorial candidate for the County.

The overwhelming election of Mr. Willie M. Dweh as the candidate for Konobo Electoral District further demonstrates his standing as a formidable candidate in the forthcoming election. It can be recalled that a couple of months ago, Mr. Dweh was overwhelmingly voted by the elders and youth of Konobo Administrative District as the consensus representative candidate for the Konobo region of the District. The initiative by the elders to determine a consensus candidate was intended to reduce the number of sons and daughters of the Konobo Administrative District vying for the representative seat of the district.

According to the elders, fielding many candidates from the Konobo region of the district has always reduced the chances of the region producing a representative.

Mr. Dweh is contesting to replace Representative George Boley, a 78 years ago man who many consider as being out of touch with current realities and has outlived his generation.

With his vast experience in the governance system and practices of Liberia and his unique persona that appeals to different demographic groups, Mr. Dweh has established himself as one of the frontrunners for the representative seat of the district. His continued engagement with the District after the last election which he contested and narrowly lost coming second place, has also contributed to the massive support and visibility he enjoys in the District.

After the primaries, through a Facebook post, the Chairman of the Grand Gedeh County Chapter of the Movement for Economic Empowerment, one of the constituent parties of the CDC, Mr. James G. T. Waylee, thanked the candidates for accepting to contest in the primaries and that the Coalition for Democratic Change is bigger than anyone and the interest of the party remains supreme and above individual interest.