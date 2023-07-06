Angola: President João Lourenço Congratulates Cabo Verde On National Day

Luanda — The Head of State, João Lourenço, on Wednesday in Luanda congratulated the people and the government of Cabo Verde on that country's 48th anniversary of National Independence, which is celebrated on 5 July.

In his congratulatory message to his counterpart, José Maria Neves, the Angolan statesman said "5 July takes us back to the recent history of your country, to remember the important achievements of the great forerunners of the Cabo Verdean Republic".

João Lourenço said he is satisfied with the modern vision of that country's leaders, who planned development based on very solid democratic pillars.

To him, the modern vision of Cabo Verde's leaders is also based on principles that provide a wide opening to capital flow that has enabled the Cape Verdean economy to be consistent and successful.

According to him, Cabo Verde and Angola have a common past "with paths that are intertwined throughout their history, which encourages our people to continue to walk together, in order to defend the great interests that we pursue together".

In the document, the Angolan statesman expresses the desire to carry out mutual interest initiatives, focused on the strengthening of bilateral cooperation, with a view to stimulating the construction of progress, development and wellbeing of the respective peoples.

The President of the Republic of Angola ends his message wishing health, success and prosperity to the Cabo Verdean people.

Angola and Cabo Verde maintain political, diplomatic and cooperation relations in several fields, with highlight on farming, staff training, transport, agronomy, forestry and hydraulics. AL/ADR/MRA/jmc