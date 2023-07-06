Sudan: Dozens Dead in Khartoum Shelling Havoc

6 July 2023
Dabanga (Khartoum)

Khartoum / Omdurman — At least 24 civilians reportedly died in fighting in and around the Sudanese capital of Khartoum and its adjacent city Omdurman; more than 20 in Omdurman on Tuesday and four more in Khartoum on Wednesday.

The Sudan capital and it's adjacent city Omdurman saw shelling by the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) targeting neighbourhoods under the control of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The shelling lasted all morning, while the Air Force flew sorties over the city all day.

Radio Dabanga sources on the ground report that the RSF have formations in the Bad Nuwabi and the new market. At least four civilians died when shells fired by the SAF landed in the market.

Violent SAF-RSF confrontations were also reported in the area of El Shajara armoured corps military base. Listeners from Khartoum told Radio Dabanga that the confrontations began early in the morning and continued until noon on Wednesday, indicating that the Air Force carried out sorties throughout the day.

More than 20 people were killed, and dozens wounded, during heavy fighting in Omdurman on Tuesday. The Association of Professional Pharmacists say that a pharmacist was killed by the RSF in Ombada, while the bombardment killed three people and destroyed a number of houses in Bayt El Mal.

Emergency rooms in Omdurman have warned that serious injuries continued to arrive at El Nu Hospital in El Thawra until Wednesday morning, amid a severe shortage of medical personnel and consumables. The Sudanese Doctors' Syndicate says that there were injuries in Omdurman, pointing to the urgent need for doctors, surgical gauze, and anaesthesia drugs at El Nu Hospital.

Read the original article on Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.