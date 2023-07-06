Sudan: Dozens Dead in Khartoum Shelling Havoc

Khartoum / Omdurman — At least 24 civilians reportedly died in fighting in and around the Sudanese capital of Khartoum and its adjacent city Omdurman; more than 20 in Omdurman on Tuesday and four more in Khartoum on Wednesday.

The Sudan capital and it's adjacent city Omdurman saw shelling by the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) targeting neighbourhoods under the control of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The shelling lasted all morning, while the Air Force flew sorties over the city all day.

Radio Dabanga sources on the ground report that the RSF have formations in the Bad Nuwabi and the new market. At least four civilians died when shells fired by the SAF landed in the market.

Violent SAF-RSF confrontations were also reported in the area of El Shajara armoured corps military base. Listeners from Khartoum told Radio Dabanga that the confrontations began early in the morning and continued until noon on Wednesday, indicating that the Air Force carried out sorties throughout the day.

More than 20 people were killed, and dozens wounded, during heavy fighting in Omdurman on Tuesday. The Association of Professional Pharmacists say that a pharmacist was killed by the RSF in Ombada, while the bombardment killed three people and destroyed a number of houses in Bayt El Mal.

Emergency rooms in Omdurman have warned that serious injuries continued to arrive at El Nu Hospital in El Thawra until Wednesday morning, amid a severe shortage of medical personnel and consumables. The Sudanese Doctors' Syndicate says that there were injuries in Omdurman, pointing to the urgent need for doctors, surgical gauze, and anaesthesia drugs at El Nu Hospital.