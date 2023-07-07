Sudan: Op-Ed - Tribal Alignment in Sudan Raises Concerns Over Civilian Involvement in Armed Conflict

A displaced woman sits on a bed next to the remnants of her burnt house in Khor Abeche, South Darfur (file photo).

opinion

Khartoum — Recent developments in Sudan have caused the emergence of a tribal mobilisation effort, as well as an alignment between certain tribes, particularly in the war-scarred regions of Darfur and South Kordofan. Arab groups such as the Fallata tribe in South Darfur state have openly backed the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The Fallata's recent alignment has raised alarms, as it potentially spells the renewal of tribal mobilisation which has espoused ethnic and inter-communal divisions for decades in the region.

In a coordinated statement on Monday, Arab tribes in Darfur expressed their support for the RSF saying, "We announce our support for the Rapid Support Forces in their current battle to achieve the will of the Sudanese people and their aspiration for democratic, civil rule. We also call on our sons in the armed forces to join the Rapid Support Forces."

In response, the RSF welcomed the statement, highlighting its promise to the Sudanese people's choice for democratic rule and peace, adding that they will "confront the forces of the remnants and the putschists".

While some ventured that the war would progressively diminish due to the devastation of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), both sides seem determined to exacerbate the conflict, leading to attempts from the SAF and RSF to mobilise civilians and fan the flames of war.

Journalist Fatima El Ghazali told Radio Dabanga of the dangers of tribal alignment, cautioning that it could lead "towards a holocaust impacting not only Sudan", but also bordering countries like Chad, given the tribal relations and overlap across the two countries.

El Ghazali highlighted that as well as general mobilisation call made by Sudan's President of the Sovereignty Council and Commander-in-Chief of the SAF, Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan, he also tried to galvanise a tribal mobilisation before the clashes began on April 15. According to the journalist, El Burhan delivered a speech to the Nile River tribes, which were widely condemned by those concerned about the nation's interests.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Civilian participation in the ongoing clashes have already been reported, with a group of civilians belonging to an Islamist organisation reportedly fighting alongside the army in the battle of the Yarmouk. As well as this, intensive promotional campaigns have emerged on social media "revealing a tribal and ethnic rally in support of this or that team".

The establishment of alliances, such as the Sudanese National Front, by tribes in eastern Sudan and their explicit support for the SAF, demonstrates the widening impact of tribal alignment, taking hold in the form of "sovereign demands" and calls to end the mission of the United Nations envoy.

While it continues to be uncertain whether civilians associated with the tribes backing the RSF will be wholly involved in fighting, the presence of tribal and ethnic dimensions in the conflict persists.

Journalist Fatima El Ghazali appealed to both the SAF and RSF heads to "halt the involvement of civilians in military battles, highlighting the violation of international and humanitarian law and the classification of such acts as war crimes".