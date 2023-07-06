Ghana: Prudential Life Launches 4th Pruride Championship

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Prudential Life Insurance, Dr Hazel Berrard Amuah, has launched the fourth edition of the Prudential Life Insurance Ghana's cycling championship (PRURide).

The event is a collaboration between the company and the Ghana Cycling Federation (GCF) and forms part of activities to mark Prudential Life's 175th Anniversary celebrations.

Speaking at the launch, Dr Amuah said the company was committed to the development of cycling in Ghana and globally, hence the partnership to mark the anniversary with cycling.

She said PRURide after the maiden edition in 2019 has grown to become a major event on the sporting calendar both locally and internationally.

This year's event, she said, was scheduled for September 10 at the Independence Square with over 200 cyclists expected to participate in the elite, amateur and kids categories.

She said the event was opened to cyclists across the globe and expect to have a tough championship.

The Secretary General of the GCF, Mr Mohammed Shaaban commended Prudential for its commitment towards the championship.

The Head of Marketing and Communications, Maukeni Ribeiro, said the elite event would cover a distance of 100.75km, with the amateur race expected to cover 17.5km, while the kids event covers 1.75km.

At the elite stage, she announced as cash prize of GH¢15,000 for the winner with the first and second runners-up taking home GH¢8,000 and GH¢5,000, respectively.

Finishers from the fourth to 10th positions would receive GH¢1000 each.

She said for the first time, PRURide would reward the top female rider in each of the categories to encourage more female participation.

The first female would receive GH¢8,000 with second and third positions expected to receive GH¢5,000 and GH¢3,000 respectively, with the fourth to 10th receiving GH¢700.

The oldest male and female cyclists would receive GH¢1,500 and GH¢1,000 respectively, while the youngest male and female also take home GH¢1,500 and GH¢1,000 in that order.

She disclosed that the top five performing clubs would each receive GH¢1,000.

At stake for the amateur race is a cash reward of GH¢3,000 for the winner, followed by a GH¢,000 for the second position and GH¢1,000 for the third place.

Fourth to 10th positions in this category would each receive GH¢500.