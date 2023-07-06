Ghana: Discontinue Criminal Case Against Gyakye Quayson - Dormaahene

The Dormaahene Oseadeyor Agyemang Badu II has called on the state to discontinue the criminal court case against the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Assin North, Mr James Gyakye Quayson.

The paramount chief was of the view that looking at the overwhelming victory chalked by the MP elect in the just ended by-election in the Assin North Constituency attest to his popularity in the area and that prosecuting him would serve no purpose.

Mr Quayson who is standing trial for purgery, last Tuesday won the Assin North Constituency by election with 17,245 votes representing 57.56 percent of the valid vote cast as against Mr Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party who managed to secure 12,630 votes representing 42 .15 per cent.

The Dormaahene who is also the President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, however, noted that the state should rather find away to amend the Constitution to allow Ghanaians with dual citizenship who wants to serve their country to do so without any hindrance.

He explained that it was unacceptable for the state to deny citizens with dual nationalities the chance to serve the country, despite contributing variously especially through remittances to the national economy.

He made the observation during the 10th Anniversary Lecturer for the late former President John Evans Atta Mills in Sunyani on Saturday in the Bono Region.

Organised by the J.E .A Mills Memorial Heritage on the theme; 'The -Man John Evans Atta Mills-Ten Years On,' it was attended by big wigs of the NDC party - National Chairman of the Party Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Professor Kwamina Ahwoi, former Minister for Local Government, AkwasiAhwoi, former Minister of Agriculture, Kwame Peprah, former Finance Minister, Alhaji Collins Dauda, former Minister Works and Housing among others dignitaries

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Dormaahene who chaired the function urged successive governments not to abandon projects initiated by their predecessors in order to speed up the development of the nation as well as ensuring value for money for the country.

Professor Dominic Otoo, Dean of Students, University of Energy and Natural Resources who delivered the keynote address called on Ghanaians to emulate such virtues in order to build a better society for the country.

The Bono Regional Minister Justina Owusu Banahene in a speech read on her behalf noted that the commemorative event should offer the nation the opportunity to reflect on President Atta-Mills' remarkable journey of life, his vision for Ghana and his relentless pursuit of the common good.

The Chairman of the J.E.A Mills Memorial Heritage, Alexander Segbefia said the regional lectures of the former president would be climaxed in Kumasi on July 27 this month with Kenyan Pan Africanist Patrice Lumumba as guest speaker.

Former President John Evans Atta Mills became president of Ghana in 2009 and died in July 24, 2012 whilst in office.