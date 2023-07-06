Ghana: 31 Apostles, Prophets, Pastors Ordained in Accra

The 403rd batch of apostles, prophets and pastors at the weekend graduated from the Covenant Christian Leadership College and School of Prophetic Impartation after completion of a five-month intensive practical prophetic and apostolic ministerial training in Accra.

The 31 graduands, drawn from various churches across the country namely, Accra, Kumasi, Tamale, Cape Coast, Kasoa, Takoradi as well as neighbouring countries Togo, Nigeria, and the United States of America, were also ordained at a special ordination ceremony held at the Pottersville Church International at the East Legon Hill in Accra.

They were taken through topics including 'Art Prophetic and Supernatural Ministry, Evangelism and Missions, Applied Ministry Wisdom, Ministry Impact and Prophetic Ministry Ethic.'

The General Overseer and President of Pottersville Church International and Covenant Christian Leadership College, Ambassador Bishop Sam Owusu, who officiated the ordination in his exhortation said "it's time to go back to the days of God's power for the gospel is not only in words but with the demonstration of God's power."

He admonished the newly ordained to return to their respective churches and communities to preach the gospel in season and out of season for the salvation of humanity.

Ambassador Bishop Owusu called on them to lead exemplary lives worthy of emulation, and that through them more souls will be won thus leading to the transformation of society.

He said since 2003, he has been able to train, impart and ordain thousand of apostles, prophets and pastors for the work of ministry.

One of the newly ordained, Reverend Daniel Alpha of the Enlightened Power Chapel, said he was grateful to Ambassador Bishop Owusu and his Ministry for the in-depth of knowledge he acquired from the training, and promised to impart it to the benefit of the church and community.

The ceremony was attended by family members, the Christian community and members of the Enlightened Power Chapel who congratulated and wished Rev. Alpha well in his ministerial career.