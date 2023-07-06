Ghana: Skolars Crowned 2023 Men's Rugby League 13s Champions

6 July 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raymond Ackumey

Skolars Rugby League Club made it a hat-trick of wins in the Men's Rugby League 13s when they defeated Accra Panthers 22-10 to win the 2023 title at the University of Ghana Ajax Park.

Skolars won for the third year running, brushing aside the likes of the Bulls, Nungua Tigers, and Accra Panthers in the 10-week competition that showcased the best of rugby in Ghana.

From the start of the season, the Skolars dominated and put up championship-winning performances that saw fans support them throughout the period.

Eventually, they claimed top spot with 18 points, trailed by Nungua Tigers with 15 points as runners-up.

Bulls RLFC, the 2022 runners-up, amassed 12 points to secure the third position, with Accra Panthers following in fourth with 12 points.

The President of the RLFG, Madam Juliana Storey, congratulated the Skolars for the feat and challenged the other teams to improve for the subsequent season.

The Greater Accra Regional Manager of the Rugby League, Mr Riddick Allibah, said the clubs were amazing and delivered more than what organisers expected this season.

The General Manager of the RLFG, Mr Jafaru Mustapha, said with the Men's 13s league season over, the Women's Rugby League 13s and Youth Rugby League 13s will kick off next month with the Rugby League 9s, which involves the men, women, and youth later in November.

He thanked Beaufort Properties, Respect, Jibu, Firm Foods, Domicile Climax, and WinMedia Advertisement for their support for the league and called on other corporate bodies to come on board.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.