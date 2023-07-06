Ghana: Skolars Crowned 2023 Men's Rugby League 13s Champions

Skolars Rugby League Club made it a hat-trick of wins in the Men's Rugby League 13s when they defeated Accra Panthers 22-10 to win the 2023 title at the University of Ghana Ajax Park.

Skolars won for the third year running, brushing aside the likes of the Bulls, Nungua Tigers, and Accra Panthers in the 10-week competition that showcased the best of rugby in Ghana.

From the start of the season, the Skolars dominated and put up championship-winning performances that saw fans support them throughout the period.

Eventually, they claimed top spot with 18 points, trailed by Nungua Tigers with 15 points as runners-up.

Bulls RLFC, the 2022 runners-up, amassed 12 points to secure the third position, with Accra Panthers following in fourth with 12 points.

The President of the RLFG, Madam Juliana Storey, congratulated the Skolars for the feat and challenged the other teams to improve for the subsequent season.

The Greater Accra Regional Manager of the Rugby League, Mr Riddick Allibah, said the clubs were amazing and delivered more than what organisers expected this season.

The General Manager of the RLFG, Mr Jafaru Mustapha, said with the Men's 13s league season over, the Women's Rugby League 13s and Youth Rugby League 13s will kick off next month with the Rugby League 9s, which involves the men, women, and youth later in November.

He thanked Beaufort Properties, Respect, Jibu, Firm Foods, Domicile Climax, and WinMedia Advertisement for their support for the league and called on other corporate bodies to come on board.