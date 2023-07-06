Ghana: Epiphany Warriors FC Win GARFA Women's DOL

Epiphany Warriors FC have been crowned champions of the Greater Accra Regional Football Association (GARFA) Women's Division One League (DOL) after posting a 1-0 victory over Jonina Ladies in the Champion of Champions game played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

A 78th-minute strike from skipper Gifty Acheampong delivered the honours to the Ashiaman-based side to end Jonina Ladies 19-game unbeaten run this season.

Epiphany Warriors qualified for the encounter as Zone A champions with an unbeaten record spanning 17 consecutive wins after drawing 1-1 with GRA Ladies on matchday one.

In the process, they scored 88 goals and conceded just four. Jonina Ladies had won all 18 league games with 119 goals scored.

Ironically, the game between two high-scoring sides produced a single goal as both side played a very compact game to deny each other the opportunities to register the cricket scores.

A momentary loss of concentration on the part of defenders Linda Obeng and Agnes Azazi in the 78th minute presented the slippery Leticia Adjei the chance to race into the goal area of Jonina Ladies to pass beautifully to Acheampong who calmly slot home.

Epiphany held on to the solitary goal to the final whistle to lift the trophy and also take home the cash prize of Gh¢3,000.00 and medals.

Jonina Ladies went home with a cash prize of Gh¢2,000.00 and medals.

Both teams will represent the Greater Accra Region in the Southern Zone Women's League Championship play-offs alongside winners of other regional leagues for a spot in next season's Malta Guinness Women's Premier League, scheduled for later this month.