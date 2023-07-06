Senegal: Abie Colley Guides AS Bambey to Senegalese Women Division Two League Title

6 July 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Gibba

Abuko United midfield maestro Abie Colley has guided AS Bambey to the Senegalese Women Division Two League.

Colley helped AS Bambey gain promotion to the Senegalese First Division League in the process.

Abie Colley and her Second Tier side defeated Olympic Zig in the play-offs final.

Abie Colley joined AS Bambey on a season-long loan deal in January this year.

Speaking to Point Sports, Abie said it was a dream to come here and guide AS Bambey to the Senegalese Top Tier.

Colley, who is currently on vacation in The Gambia, said her first appearance for the club was very tough but with the help of her team mates things became easy.

"It was very difficult for me to leave a first division team in The Gambia and play for a Second Division League side in Senegal," she added.

Colley thanked Abuko United management and technical staff for allowing her to move and compete in a different environment.

