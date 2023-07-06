Gambia: Regional Confab for Clearing And Forwarding Agencies Opens in Banjul

A five day international conference for Clearing and Forwarding Agencies from Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders (GIFF) and Association of Customs, Clearing and Forwarding Agencies of The Gambia is underway at the Atlantic Hotel in Banjul.

The meeting started on Wednesday 5 July 2023.

The conference was an opportunity for The Gambia customs, clearing and forwarding ecosystem and their counterparts from Ghana to learn from each other the best practises through experience sharing and success stories.

The meeting also seeks to promote and cement bilateral relationship, between the Ghanaians and their counterparts from The Gambia

Speaking at the official opening on behalf of the GRA Commissioner General, Alhagie K. Mbye, the commissioner of Customs and Excise, seized the opportunity to commend the Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders for their non-complacence. "Your decision to visit your counterparts in the Gambia is an article of virtue that determines the strength of your union, your ethics and your services."

According to him, Ghana's visit to The Gambia demonstrates their commitment to delivering best services to their clients by comparing and contrasting their standards and procedures with other countries.

"Your presence in The Gambia also signifies that our clearing agencies are of global standards and examples of excellence. "I therefore encourage them to also use this opportunity to tap knowledge and experience from their Ghanaian friends".

"I want to highlight to the GIFF the excellent working relationship that exists between the customs and the clearing agencies in The Gambia. The clearing agents are the sole declarants in the ASYCUDA System and therefore the gateway to our revenue targets. Their diligence has ensured that we are always on track," Mr. Mbye told the gathering.

"I encourage us all to foster the spirit of collaboration both local and international as it is the best way to adapt to the global challenge confronting international trade."

Also speaking on behalf of the Ministry of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment, Kemo Janka, principal trade economist, applauded the leadership and management of the Association of Customs, Clearing and Forwarding Agencies for organising the meeting.

He noted that clearing and forwarding agencies are important elements in the trade facilitation ecosystem and the Ministry of Trade is pleased to be associated with the event.

He revealed that the Ministry has a keen interest in the way trade facilitation services are delivered in The Gambia. "This is because as a country we must be efficient and effective in the delivery of goods and services to ensure that we remain compliant in the sub region."