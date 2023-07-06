Gambia: 2 Arraigned for Obtaining Money By False Pretence

Almamie Darboe and Sainey Manneh were on Wednesday arraigned for obtaining money by false pretence charges at the Kanifing Magistrates' Court presided over by Magistrate O. Jabang.

According to the statement of offence, the duo conspired to commit a felony contrary to section 369 of the Criminal Code Cap 10:01 Volume III Revised Laws of the Gambia 2009.

The particulars of the offence indicated that Almamie Darboe and Sainey Manneh on 27th day of March 2023, at Kanifing and diverse places in the Kanifing Municipality of the Republic of The Gambia, conspired amongst themselves with the intention to commit a misdemeanour therein to wit obtaining money by false pretence, thereby committed an offence.

The particulars of the offence stated that Almamie Darboe and Sainey Manneh on 27 day of March 2023, at Kanifing and diverse places in the Kanifing Municipality of the Republic of The Gambia, by false pretence and with the intent to defraud, obtained the sum of D85,000 (eighty-five thousand dalasis) from Yusuf Vassine and Abdalat Muctar under the pretence that they will rent them an apartment situated at Pipeline, which representation they knew was false at the time and thereby committed offence.

The case is set to be heard on the 13th of July 2023 by Magistrate O. Janneh at the Kanifing Magistrates' Court.