Gambia: Black Stars FC Cruise to 2nd Round of Brikama Nawetan Qualifiers

6 July 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Black Stars FC on Tuesday navigated to the second round of the 2023 Brikama 'nawetan' qualifiers.

The Black boys defeated ASC Deggo/Pompeh FC 5-3 on post-match penalty shootouts after regular time ended goalless in a keenly-contested match played at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium.

Black Stars FC will contend to win their second round match to progress to the third round of the 2023 Brikama nawetan qualifiers.

The defeat saw ASC Deggo/Pompeh FC out of the Brikama rainy season biggest football fiesta qualifiers.

ASC Deggo/Pompeh FC will now hang their boots until next year following their exit from the 2023 Brikama nawetan qualifiers.

