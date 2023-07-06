Gambia to Know Contenders for 2026 World Cup Qualifiers On July 12th

The Gambia senior national team is set to know their opponents for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers on 12th July 2023, according to news reaching The Point Sports Desk.

The Scorpions are in pot 4 of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers alongside Mozambique, Sierra Leone, Togo, Tanzania, Central Africa Republic, Malawi and Libya.

Coach Tom Saintfiet and his charges will be hoping to avoid the continent's heavy-weights such as Senegal, Morocco, Egypt, Cameroon, Tunisia, Nigeria, Algeria, Ghana and Ivory Coast in the balloting for the global biggest football showpiece qualifiers.

The Gambia failed to secure qualification to the 2022 World Cup hosted in Qatar, after losing to Angola 3-1 on aggregate in the preliminary qualifiers.